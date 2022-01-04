Bids to sprout ‘wee forests’ in cities receive £500,000

Ministers say the network of tiny forests will be part of the legacy of Cop26.

Neil Pooran
Tuesday 04 January 2022 12:31
The trees will be planted using the tiny forests method (Earthwatch)
The trees will be planted using the tiny forests method (Earthwatch)
(PA Media)

Efforts to plant a network of “wee forests” in towns and cities across Scotland have received £500,000 from the Scottish Government.

This winter, 20 densely packed areas of woodland around the size of a tennis court will be planted in urban environments using the tiny forests method.

Ministers say it will form part of the legacy of Cop26 and provide outdoor learning opportunities for schools.

Volunteers will plant and tend the forests as they grow, as well as monitoring the wildlife they attract.

The first demonstration forest was planted at West Pilton Park in Edinburgh during October last year.

Recommended

It is part of the international Tiny Forest programme coordinated by Earthwatch, using a forest management method developed in the 1970s by Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki to bring biodiversity into urban settings.

Environment Minister Mairi McAllan said: “The horrors of the Covid pandemic have changed how many of us view and value nature, and we know people want to spend more time outdoors for the benefits it brings to their mental and physical health.

“We want to improve access to green spaces and provide equal opportunities for everyone to connect with nature.

“Wee forests are an ideal way of achieving this, whether as a place for children to play or a quiet spot to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

“This new network of wee forests is a great example of partnership working between the public, private and voluntary sector and is an important legacy of Cop26 when the eyes of world were on Glasgow and the future of our planet.”

Recommended

The initiative will be led by the government agency NatureScot. Its chief executive, Francesca Osowska, said: “Wee forests are a fantastic way for people to connect with nature close to home.

“We’re delighted to see our demonstration project being extended to create many more pockets of nature-positive green space across our towns and cities, as a living legacy of Cop26.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in