Sturgeon to attend Cop27 as Sunak focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’

The Scottish First Minister will travel to the climate conference in Egypt next month.

Craig Paton
Friday 28 October 2022 17:04
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was a fixture of Cop26 in Glasgow last year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon will attend Cop27 in Egypt, the Scottish Government has announced hours after the Prime Minister said he will not travel to the event.

Rishi Sunak told journalists during his first official visit since entering Number 10 that he will instead be focusing on “the depressing domestic challenges” facing the UK.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government told the PA news agency that the First Minister will head to Sharm El-Sheikh next month for the climate conference.

Ms Sturgeon was a fixture of Cop26 in Glasgow last year, meeting with world leaders and climate activists.

The spokesman said: “Given the vital importance of governments working together to tackle climate change, it is the First Minister’s intention to attend Cop27.

“Details of the ministerial programme are currently being finalised.”

Speaking to journalists during a visit to a south London hospital on Friday, Mr Sunak said: “The leadership that we have shown on the climate is unmatched…

“It’s important to me that, as Prime Minister, we leave behind an environment that is better for our children and grandchildren. I’m very passionate about that. I’m very personally committed to it.

“I just think, at the moment, it’s right that I’m also focusing on the depressing domestic challenges we have with the economy.

“I think that’s what people watching would reasonably expect me to be doing as well.”

The news comes after the King – who has been an outspoken advocate of action to tackle climate change – has also said he will not go to Cop27, with Downing Street arguing it is not the “right occasion” for the trip.

