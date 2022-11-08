What the papers say – November 8

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Goings-on at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, lead many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Express focuses on the first face-to-face meeting between the Prime Minister and his French counterpart who held talks on the side-lines of Cop27 about tackling the migrant crisis.

“Sunak turns on the sharm,” the Metro says of the PM’s meeting with Emmanuel Macron.

Rishi Sunak has “shunned” pleas for climate crisis reparations, The Independent says, with The Guardian adding that industrial nations have been “condemned” at the summit for failing the developing world.

“Red alert for Earth: gravest warning yet on climate change,” leads the i‘s Cop27 coverage.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, takes a disparaging tone to calls for the UK to pay reparations to poorer nations hit by climate change.

Mr Sunak is poised to announce a major gas deal with America after the Cop27 climate change summit, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Away from the conference, the Financial Times writes that the Chancellor is planning a “stealth raid on inheritance tax”.

While The Times reports that the PM is planning to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation.

Elsewhere, the former health secretary Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh are set to enter the jungle early to “save” I’m a Celebrity after Olivia Attwood is “forced to quit”, The Sun writes.

The Daily Mirror splash focuses on the story of a 30-year-old woman who will become the UK’s first named person to be publicly dissected on television after donating her body to medical science following her death from tear gland cancer.

And the Daily Star has the husband of late EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor saying he still feels her “by my side” in the home they shared together.