Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – November 8

Cop27 leads the nation’s newspapers with one warning of a ‘red alert for Earth’.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 08 November 2022 01:27
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

Goings-on at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, lead many of Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Express focuses on the first face-to-face meeting between the Prime Minister and his French counterpart who held talks on the side-lines of Cop27 about tackling the migrant crisis.

“Sunak turns on the sharm,” the Metro says of the PM’s meeting with Emmanuel Macron.

Recommended

Rishi Sunak has “shunned” pleas for climate crisis reparations, The Independent says, with The Guardian adding that industrial nations have been “condemned” at the summit for failing the developing world.

“Red alert for Earth: gravest warning yet on climate change,” leads the i‘s Cop27 coverage.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, takes a disparaging tone to calls for the UK to pay reparations to poorer nations hit by climate change.

Mr Sunak is poised to announce a major gas deal with America after the Cop27 climate change summit, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Away from the conference, the Financial Times writes that the Chancellor is planning a “stealth raid on inheritance tax”.

While The Times reports that the PM is planning to increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation.

Elsewhere, the former health secretary Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh are set to enter the jungle early to “save” I’m a Celebrity after Olivia Attwood is “forced to quit”, The Sun writes.

The Daily Mirror splash focuses on the story of a 30-year-old woman who will become the UK’s first named person to be publicly dissected on television after donating her body to medical science following her death from tear gland cancer.

Recommended

And the Daily Star has the husband of late EastEnders actress Dame Barbara Windsor saying he still feels her “by my side” in the home they shared together.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in