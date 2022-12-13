One woman killed as car hits pedestrians in Cork village

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman died and two other women were seriously injured when a car hit pedestrians in a Co Cork village.

The crash happened in the village of Beal Atha an Ghaorthaidh, also known as Ballingeary, at about 1.10am on Tuesday.

A pedestrian, a woman in her early 50s, was killed when a car hit a number of people.

Her body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

Two other pedestrians, both women in their 40s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital with what Gardai described as serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 40s, and the passengers were uninjured.

The main street in Ballingeary has been closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on (026) 20590, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.