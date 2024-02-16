Drugs worth 32.8m euros seized at Cork Port

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Irish police have seized drugs with an estimated value of 32.8 million euros (£28 million) during an operation at the port of Cork.

Gardai, along with Revenue officers, seized 546kg of a synthetic drug on Friday.

Garda personnel from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, Cork, and a number of other units were involved in the operation.

Follow up searches were conducted in Kerry and Cork which resulted in the arrests of two men and the seizure of two firearms.

The men, both aged in their 40s are currently detained at Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue statement said: This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”