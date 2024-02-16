Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drugs worth 32.8m euros seized at Cork Port

Two men have been arrested following the operation.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 16 February 2024 20:31
The drugs seized at Cork Port (Gardai/PA)
The drugs seized at Cork Port (Gardai/PA)

Irish police have seized drugs with an estimated value of 32.8 million euros (£28 million) during an operation at the port of Cork.

Gardai, along with Revenue officers, seized 546kg of a synthetic drug on Friday.

Garda personnel from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, Cork, and a number of other units were involved in the operation.

Follow up searches were conducted in Kerry and Cork which resulted in the arrests of two men and the seizure of two firearms.

The men, both aged in their 40s are currently detained at Garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue statement said: This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in