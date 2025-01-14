Man charged after girl, eight, and horse hurt in alleged hit-and-run
Christopher Rogers will appear in court next month.
A man has been charged with driving offences relating to an alleged hit-and-run incident which resulted in a girl being airlifted to hospital and the horse she was riding being put down.
Christopher Rogers, 61, from Bolventor, Launceston, Cornwall, has been charged with driving without due care, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a road accident, and criminal damage.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: “He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Friday February 7.”
The force previously confirmed it was called to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a horse at Higher Treween, Altarnun, near Launceston, at about 2.20pm on January 12.
An eight-year-old girl who was riding the horse was injured and airlifted to hospital but has since been discharged. A 12-year-old who was leading the horse was uninjured.
The force spokesman added: “The horse had to be humanely put to sleep by vets at the scene.”