Cornwall health services declare critical incident amid ‘significant pressure’
NHS bosses made the decision after ‘sustained’ pressure on Cornwall’s main hospital and emergency department this week.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Health services in Cornwall are under “significant pressure”, prompting bosses to declare a critical incident.
The Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro is experiencing long ambulance queues outside and high patient numbers in its emergency department, with many people medically fit for discharge but awaiting the right care, the NHS said.
In England, the number of people in hospital is rising at a “very concerning rate” and is more than four times the level it was a month ago, according to NHS data.
Declaring a critical incident enables the NHS to create capacity, expedite patient discharges, relieve emergency department pressure and free up ambulances and their crews for urgent care.
Kate Shields, chief executive of NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly integrated care board said: “We urgently need the public’s support to make sure we can see those who are sickest and have the greatest need.
“Please only come to the emergency department if you have a life or limb-threatening emergency.”
She urged the public to help by using alternative services, including minor injury units, urgent treatment centres, pharmacies and NHS 111.
The NHS advises anyone unwell with flu, norovirus, or Covid-19 to stay at home, rest and hydrate.