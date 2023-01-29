Four people arrested after man dies following altercation in street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people have been arrested after a man died following an altercation in a city centre street in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Sidwell Street in Exeter at about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and found a man aged in his 40s had suffered a chest wound.

He was taken to hospital and died from his injuries, the force confirmed.

A force spokeswoman said the man’s next of kin had been informed of his death.

“Two men, both aged 19, one from Christchurch, Dorset and the other of no fixed abode, were arrested on suspicion of murder,” she said.

“A 29-year-old woman from Exeter and a 32-year-old man from Exmouth were arrested on suspicion of affray.

“All four remain in police custody at this time. Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dashcam footage that could help officers is asked to contact the force.