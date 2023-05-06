For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as anti-monarchy protesters gather in central London on the day of King Charles III's coronation.

Republican activists have been chanting "not my King" during a demonstration in Trafalgar Square as royal fans lined the streets of central London to take part in celebrations.

Some protesters were arrested hours before the ceremony took place as police seized lock-on devices.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that four people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance on St Martin’s Lane.

A number of breaching-the-peace arrests were made in the area of Carlton House Terrace and a further three arrests in the Wellington Arch area on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage, the force said.

Footage posted on Twitter showed police using their powers under the new Public Order Act, as chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic, Graham Smith, was among those apprehended near Trafalgar Square.

Demonstrators in yellow “Not My King” T-shirts, including Mr Smith, had their details taken.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.