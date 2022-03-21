Corrie McKeague inquest: jurors begin their deliberations

Jurors have begun their deliberations in the inquest into the death of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016.

The airman, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am, entering a service area behind a Greggs shop.

Police believe he climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.

Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley summed up evidence in the case, heard by the jury over the last two weeks, on Monday.

He urged the 10 jurors to reach a unanimous conclusion if they can.

