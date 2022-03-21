Corrie McKeague inquest: jurors begin their deliberations
The airman, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared after a night out in Suffolk.
Jurors have begun their deliberations in the inquest into the death of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016.
The airman, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am, entering a service area behind a Greggs shop.
Police believe he climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.
Suffolk’s senior coroner Nigel Parsley summed up evidence in the case, heard by the jury over the last two weeks, on Monday.
He urged the 10 jurors to reach a unanimous conclusion if they can.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.