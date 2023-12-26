Jump to content

3,000 rubber ducks take to river in Cotswolds village for annual race

The Bibury Duck Race returned for its 35th year.

Danielle Desouza
Tuesday 26 December 2023 16:12
Some 3,000 rubber ducks are the stars of the show at the event (Bibury Cricket Club/PA)
Some 3,000 rubber ducks are the stars of the show at the event (Bibury Cricket Club/PA)

A village in the Cotswolds has welcomed 3,000 rubber ducks for a race as one of its annual quirky events returned.

Now in its 35th year, the Bibury Duck Race brought locals and visitors to the River Coln, as they eagerly awaited the start of the event.

People are able to sponsor the rubber ducks for a small fee, with money going towards Bibury Cricket Club as well as a selected local charity.

Prizes are awarded to the owners of the first ducks to cross the finish line, with items including vouchers and a hotel stay up for grabs.

Jack Merrylees, who is part of the Bibury Cricket Club committee, said: “The Bibury Duck Race has become one of the Cotswolds’ most vibrant traditions and attracts hundreds of visitors every year.

“It’s in the tradition of the cheese rolling for countryside silliness, but the message behind it is serious.

“Without these fundraising days, institutions like our local cricket club would sadly fade away.”

He added that he hopes the event brings a “little slice of the Cotswolds to a global audience this year”, as sponsors include families from Australia, America and New Zealand.

A livestream of the event took place this year, and more information about it can be found on this link: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/bibury-duck-race

