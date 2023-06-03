Three police officers injured in knife attack after responding to welfare call

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three police officers were injured in a knife attack in County Durham on Friday evening.

Following a concern for welfare report, police attended an address on Corfe Crescent, Billingham, at around 10.15pm.

At the incident they encountered a man with a knife who became aggressive towards them, leaving two Cleveland Police officers with puncture wounds and the third with slash wounds.

All three were taken to hospital to receive stitches for the injuries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

He was also treated in hospital for minor injuries.