Woman dies after being attacked by pet dog in Coventry

An ambulance service spokesman said paramedics found the woman in a ‘critical condition’.

Sophie Robinson
Monday 22 July 2024 16:45
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics found the woman in a ‘critical condition’ (PA)
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics found the woman in a ‘critical condition’ (PA) (PA Archive)

A woman in her 30s has died after being attacked by a dog in Coventry.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said they were called to a property on Wexford Road at 12.16pm on Monday after a report of a dog attack.

A WMAS spokesman said paramedics found the woman there in a “critical condition”.

They said: “With help from police, the woman was rapidly removed from the property due to safety concerns.

“Ambulance staff performed advanced life support but tragically, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.”

They said no-one else was injured in the incident.

