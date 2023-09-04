Man charged with murder and sectioned after two killed in collisions in Coventry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and sectioned under the Mental Health Act after two people were killed by a car in Coventry on Sunday morning.

A 44-year-old pedestrian died after being struck in Gosford Street at around 8am, and a 47-year-old cyclist was then killed when they were hit in Woodway Lane.

A 33-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene after the car collided with a house in Beckbury Road, has now been charged with murder, West Midlands Police said on Monday.

The force said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and we’ll be doing all we can to support them during this deeply distressing time.

We’re not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened, and from the information we have this is not being treated as terror-related. West Midlands Police

Another pedestrian also sustained injuries in the incident in Gosford Street, but the force said these were not life-threatening.

Police have asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident 854 of September 3.