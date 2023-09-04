Man arrested and sectioned after two killed in collisions in Coventry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and sectioned under the Mental Health Act after two people were killed by a car in Coventry on Sunday morning.

A 44-year-old pedestrian died after being struck in Gosford Street at around 8am, and a 47-year-old cyclist was then killed when they were hit in Woodway Lane.

A 33-year-old man was arrested after the car collided with a house in Beckbury Road, West Midlands Police said on Monday.

The force said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and we’ll be doing all we can to support them during this deeply distressing time.

“We’re not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened, and from the information we have this is not being treated as terror-related.”

Another pedestrian also suffered injuries in the incident in Gosford Street, but the force said these are not life-threatening.

Retired builder Barry Dean, whose home overlooks Beckbury Road’s junction with Woodway Lane, said part of his house will have to rebuilt due to extensive damage, including sizable cracks in the brickwork near the front door.

The 76-year-old described a black Mercedes hatchback making a very loud bang as it smashed into the detached property.

Mr Dean said: “I was just sitting in the room watching the football on television, and at eight o’clock – bang.

“Because the front door was locked I had to go and get my keys. I opened the front door, came out and he (the driver) was gone… legged it.

“The police turned up. They sent a drone up… there was a helicopter and police dogs.”

Mr Dean said he believes the suspect was apprehended at a nearby block of flats.

Police have asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident 854 of September 3.