Family pay tribute to man killed in Coventry collision

Leo Moran died after being hit by a vehicle in Gosford Street on Sunday morning.

Stephanie Wareham
Tuesday 05 September 2023 16:39
Leo Moran died after being hit by a car in Coventry (West Midlands Police/PA)
A man who was killed when he was hit by a car in Coventry has been named as his family pays tribute.

Leo Moran, 44, died after being hit by a vehicle in Gosford Street on Sunday morning.

A family statement released through West Midlands Police said: “We are completely heartbroken at the loss of Leo, who was taken from us so soon.

We are completely heartbroken at the loss of Leo, who was taken from us so soon

Family

“Leo was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend to so many, he brought so much laughter and fun to all of our lives.

“We are now giving the police time to give us the answers that we will need to understand how and why this happened.

“This will be the only public statement we will be giving.”

Another man, hospital worker Joel Carriedo, also died after being struck by the same vehicle on Woodway Lane shortly afterwards.

A man aged 33 was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

West Midlands Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and are not treating it as terror-related.

Police have asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident 854 of September 3.

