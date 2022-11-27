Jump to content

BBC journalist ‘beaten and kicked by police’ during Covid protests in China

The broadcaster said it was ‘very concerned’ after confirming cameraman Edward Lawrence ‘was attacked’ in Shanghai on Sunday.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 27 November 2022 22:39
A BBC journalist was “beaten and kicked by police” before being arrested during protests over Covid-19 measures in China.

The broadcaster said it was “very concerned” after confirming cameraman Edward Lawrence “was attacked” in Shanghai on Sunday.

Some footage on social media showed him being dragged to the ground in handcuffs, while he was seen saying in another video: “Call the consulate now”.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai.

“He was held for several hours before being released.

“During his arrest he was beaten and kicked by police.

“This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist.

“It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whist carrying out his duties.”

The corporation claimed it had no official explanation or apology from Chinese authorities, adding officials said Mr Lawrence was arrested “for his own good” in case he caught Covid from the crowd.

It said: “We do not consider this a credible explanation.”

Since Friday, people have been staging protests across China, where street demonstrations are extremely rare, over the country’s draconian Covid measures.

Mr Lawrence has been in contact with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) over the matter.

