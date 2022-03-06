Stabbing of pharmacist in north Belfast attack condemned

The stabbing of a pharmacist in north Belfast has been condemned by industry representatives.

Conor McAreavey was stabbed in the hand with a knife at Numark pharmacy on the Antrim Road on Saturday evening.

Mr McAreavey said he was “very lucky” not to sustain tendon damage as he expressed concern such incidents were becoming a trend.

“We are at the frontline here, we’re all exhausted after two years of Covid and now as things open up to have this start to happen again to us is just unacceptable and very worrying for the staff,” he told BBC NI.

Police said a man entered the pharmacy shortly before 5.20pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “He then produced a hammer and damaged a plastic window, and then stabbed a staff member in the hand with a knife.”

The man fled towards the Hillman Street area.

It is not believed that anything was stolen.

The attacker was described as being 6ft in height and of a medium build. He was wearing jeans, a dark coloured hooded jacket, brown framed glasses and a black face mask.

Det Sgt Dougherty said the attacker was reportedly confronted by another man as he left the pharmacy and he again brandished his knife.

“Police would like to speak to this male to assist with their enquiries as part of their investigation,” the detective said.

Gerard Greene, chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, said: “This was a horrible attack on a pharmacy team going about their normal job helping people on a Saturday afternoon.

“We utterly condemn this behaviour. An attack on a local community pharmacy team impacts lots of people who rely on us. Our thoughts are with the pharmacist who was stabbed in the hand and the pharmacy staff who were subjected to this horrendous ordeal.

“We would reiterate the call by the PSNI for anyone who witnessed anything to contact them or Crimestoppers.”