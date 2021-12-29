What the papers say – December 29

Covid ‘positivity’ for the new year features among a range of stories on Wednesday’s front pages.

Wednesday 29 December 2021 04:28
The nation’s papers are led by Covid hope for 2022 and concerns over an imminent cost of living increase.

The Daily Mirror has “New Year New Hope” following claims Omicron is not as deadly as previous variants, while the Daily Express says “the worst of Covid is finally over”.

The i reports figures showing there has been an increase in hospital patients but the number of people on a ventilator – an indicator of serious illness – has remained steady.

The Times and Daily Mail report Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to follow the lead of health officials in the US and cut the Covid self-isolation period in a bid to stave off a potential NHS staffing crisis.

The Test and Trace system has been messaging people to isolate for 10 days even though official guidance has been cut to seven, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Elsewhere, The Guardian and The Independent report UK households face a “cost of living catastrophe” in 2022 as a result of stalling wages and soaring tax and energy bills.

The Financial Times leads with global companies raising a record 12.1 trillion dollars in 2021.

And the Daily Star says China has complained to the UN after its space station nearly collided with one of billionaire Elon Musk’s satellites.

