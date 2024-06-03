Next government needs plan for growth within 100 days, says CBI

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The next UK government must develop a credible plan for sustainable economic growth and draw investment within its first 100 days, according to a leading business group.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called for an immediate focus on the economy following the General Election in July, after a turbulent few years for UK businesses.

It comes amid a backdrop of sharply-increased interest rates – which sit at a 16-year-high of 5.25% – and shaky consumer sentiment following soaring inflation over the past two years.

The CBI has said the next government must “revitalise brand Britain” in a bid to attract further investment into the country.

The trade group said in its pre-election “business manifesto” that firms want to see a cutting-edge trade and investment strategy from the next government, in order to grow UK exports, secure imports and improve investment.

A new government of whatever colour provides an opportunity to shift gear and prioritise the long-term decisions that can deliver a decade of sustainable growth Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief executive

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive officer of the CBI, said: “Top of the in-tray should be sharpening the investor pitch for ‘brand Britain’ – ensuring we are at the very top of the league table when it comes to investment.

“At the same time, a focus on building momentum behind the ‘big three’ enablers across tax, planning and the labour market within the first 100 days can give firms a clear flightpath for growth.

“We want to see a new government deliver a bold pitch to investors across the globe, restore the UK’s competitiveness and double down on our climate commitments and opportunities.”

It also urged the General Election winner to deliver a net zero investment plan to help create more jobs linked to energy security and efficiency.

The CBI also highlighted a need to “unlock the power of UK regions” and align a future industrial and trade strategy with regional UK mayors.

Ms Newton-Smith added: “The UK economy has spent the last five years buffeted by a series of ‘one-off’ shocks – from the aftermath of Brexit, to Covid, to global conflict and the subsequent energy crisis.

“As a result, our economy has understandably focused more on shock absorption than on boosting growth.

“A new government of whatever colour provides an opportunity to shift gear and prioritise the long-term decisions that can deliver a decade of sustainable growth.”