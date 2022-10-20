Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rise in Covid-19 patients in England may have levelled off

It is too soon to know if the latest wave of the virus has peaked.

Ian Jones
Thursday 20 October 2022 16:52
New figures suggest the rise in Covid-19 patients in England may have levelled off (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
New figures suggest the rise in Covid-19 patients in England may have levelled off (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(PA Wire)

The current rise in the number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 may have levelled off, new figures suggest.

Health experts described the news as “encouraging” and said it could reflect the impact of the autumn booster campaign, which has now seen around six in 10 over-75s receive a fresh dose of vaccine.

A total of 10,387 patients testing positive for coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 19, according to NHS England.

This is down 2% from 10,608 a week earlier.

Patient numbers have been rising steadily for just over a month, driven by a fresh wave of infections.

Recommended

But the rate of increase has slowed in recent days, with the latest figures showing the first week-on-week fall since September 18.

It is too soon to know for sure if the numbers have peaked.

Covid-19 hospital data is published once a week on a Thursday, so it will be some time before enough data is available to see evidence of a clear trend.

Patient numbers topped 14,000 in mid-July of this year at the peak of the wave of infections caused by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

This was well below the levels seen during the early waves of the pandemic.

Separate figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show Covid-19 hospital admissions in England have also fallen.

The rate of admissions stood at 11.8 per 100,000 people for the seven days to October 16, down from 12.5 in the previous week.

This is the first weekly fall since early September.

Rates remain highest among people aged 85 and over, at 141.0 per 100,000, though this is down week-on-week from 148.9.

Around two-thirds of patients in hospital who test positive for Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something else.

But they need to be isolated from patients who do not have the virus, putting extra demands on staff already struggling to clear a record backlog of treatment.

Dr Mary Ramsay, UKHSA director of public health programmes, said: “It’s possible that we’re already seeing the benefits from so many people taking up their Covid-19 autumn booster in England.

“Encouragingly, the latest data shows a small decrease in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates over the past week.

“There’s no room for complacency though, as cases could rise again at any point, and we need to be armed in readiness through vaccination of everyone who’s eligible.”

Around six in 10 (60.8%) of people aged 80 and over in England are now likely to have received an autumn booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, along with a similar proportion (61.9%) of 75 to 79-year-olds.

The booster is intended to increase protection against serious illness during new waves of the virus.

The UKHSA data, which covers vaccinations up to October 16, also shows that 57.0% of 70 to 74-year-olds are estimated to have had the booster, as well as 48.4% of people aged 65 to 69.

All people aged 50 and over in England are now able to book an appointment for the booster, providing they had their last jab at least three months ago.

Doses are also available to frontline health and care workers, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Figures published last week by the Office for National Statistics showed that infections were rising in England at the start of this month.

Recommended

The number of people in private households testing positive for coronavirus in the week to October 3 was 1.5 million, or around one in 35 – up from 1.1 million, or one in 50, in the previous week.

Infections in England peaked at 3.1 million during the summer BA.4/BA.5 wave.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in