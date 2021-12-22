More than 30 million booster and third doses of vaccine given in UK

Around 58% of all adults in the UK have now received an extra dose.

Ian Jones
Wednesday 22 December 2021 15:14
Retired GP Geraldine McKenna gives Andrew Adair his booster jab at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than 30 million extra doses of Covid-19 vaccine have now been given in the UK, new figures show.

A record 968,665 booster and third doses were reported for the UK on Tuesday.

The previous record was 940,606 doses on Saturday.

(PA Graphics)
It means a total of 30.8 million booster and third doses have now been delivered, with 6.1 million in the past seven days.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

Around 58% of all adults in the UK have now had a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

This is up from 46% a week ago.

The Government has said all eligible adults in the UK will be offered the chance to get a booster jab before the end of the month.

People can have a booster dose if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

(PA Graphics)
Meanwhile the number of first and second doses of vaccine delivered in the UK has increased in recent days.

The daily average for first doses currently stands at 34,980, the highest since mid-November.

Second doses are currently averaging 44,915, the highest since late September.

