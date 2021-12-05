Starmer calls for ‘national effort’ to roll out Covid booster jabs

The Labour leader urged people who have not taken up the offer to ‘think again’ and get vaccinated.

Pa Political Staff
Sunday 05 December 2021 22:30
Sir Keir Starmer (Peter Morrison/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer (Peter Morrison/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “renewed national effort” to step up delivery of the Covid-19 booster jab.

Sir Keir, who gets his third dose of the vaccine on Monday, urged people who have not yet taken up the offer of a jab to “think again” and get vaccinated.

His call came analysis by Labour suggested the rollout of the vaccination programme has slowed with an average of 435,542 jabs a day, compared to a peak of 602,265 a day in March.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, a combined total of 20,258,417 booster and third doses have so far been delivered.

Sir Keir said it was up to everyone to play their part and get a booster jab when invited to do so.

I am calling on those who are eligible but unwilling to get vaccinated to consider the impact of their decision and think again

Sir Keir Starmer

“It is frustrating and worrying that medics are seeing too many hospital beds and NHS resources are taken by those that have chosen not to get the vaccine,” he said.

“I am calling on those who are eligible but unwilling to get vaccinated to consider the impact of their decision and think again.

“But with the number of vaccinations down a quarter from the peak earlier this year, we simply cannot afford for the Government to take its eye off the ball in speeding up the rollout of the booster programme.

“The Prime Minister needs to break the habit of his tenure by stepping up and getting a grip.”

