What the papers say – December 30

The nation’s papers are led by a move to add surge capacity to the NHS and concerns over a shortage of Covid tests.

The Guardian front page features a double lead, with the surge facilities running next to a report on Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict on Wednesday night.

The Financial Times reports the Nightingale facilities will add up to 100 beds each at eight hospitals and may be set up in gyms and education centres.

The i leads with the new daily case record of 183,037 and pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Covid test shortages.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there is “no quick fix” to the testing problem.

The Independent says the shortage is keeping “thousands” of NHS staff stuck in isolation.

The Daily Mirror leads with a protest by anti-vaxxers outside a Covid testing site.

And the Daily Star leads with a report on Brexit-related frozen food shortages.