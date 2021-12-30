What the papers say – December 30

The front pages on Thursday feature the return of Nightingale field hospitals to deal with the Omicron wave while test supply dries up.

Pa
Thursday 30 December 2021 02:54
What the papers say – December 30
What the papers say – December 30
(PA Archive)

The nation’s papers are led by a move to add surge capacity to the NHS and concerns over a shortage of Covid tests.

The Guardian front page features a double lead, with the surge facilities running next to a report on Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict on Wednesday night.

The Financial Times reports the Nightingale facilities will add up to 100 beds each at eight hospitals and may be set up in gyms and education centres.

Recommended

The i leads with the new daily case record of 183,037 and pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Covid test shortages.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there is “no quick fix” to the testing problem.

The Independent says the shortage is keeping “thousands” of NHS staff stuck in isolation.

The Daily Mirror leads with a protest by anti-vaxxers outside a Covid testing site.

Recommended

And the Daily Star leads with a report on Brexit-related frozen food shortages.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in