Covid booster jabs will be offered to over-75s from Monday

Booster jabs for the coronavirus vaccine will be offered to over-75s and those most at risk from the virus from Monday.

The Scottish Government says a spring booster dose will be offered to those who received their last jab at least 24 weeks ago.

It follows a decision by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on February 21.

As well as over-75s, those being offered boosters will include care home residents and people who are immunocompromised.

Humza Yousaf welcomed the rollout (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Immunity derived from the vaccine declines over time and many in this category received their last dose in September or October 2021.

Letters are also being sent to parents of children aged between five and 11 inviting them to their first vaccination appointment.

Children with certain medical conditions in this age group have already been invited.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19, and I therefore welcome the start of the rollout which will offer a further dose to these people.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus.

“However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time, which is why booster vaccination is needed to maintain the best protection against Covid-19 for those at highest risk of severe effects of the virus.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”