Watch live: Covid inquiry hears evidence on first day of investigation

Watch live as the Covid inquiry hears evidence on the first day of the investigation on Tuesday, 13 June.

The first module in the public inquiry chaired by Baroness Hallett will look at the UK's resilience and preparedness to tackle the pandemic, as well as the government's handling of the virus.

Evidence on the impact of Brexit on the country's readiness will be examined in the first part of the inquiry, and a film featuring bereaved families will be played.

Two years ago, then-prime minister Boris Johnson announced that the inquiry would be set up.

Mr Johnson has been asked to hand over his WhatsApp messages, notebooks, and documents as part of the inquiry.

He and his government have been accused of breaking coronavirus guidance in the Partygate scandal.

The aim of the inquiry is not necessarily to find anyone guilty, but to learn lessons for the future.

As of 12 May 2023, 227,321 deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate have been recorded in the UK.