the UK's Covid inquiry enters its third week on Monday, 26 June.

The inquiry is examining how ready the UK was for the pandemic.

Today, witnesses will include Emma Reed, director of Emergency Preparedness and Health Protection at the Department of Health and Social Care, Rosemary Gallagher, professional lead on infection prevention and control at the Royal College of Nursing, and Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Monday’s evidence comes after the inquiry heard from David Cameron, George Osborne, and Jeremy Hunt.

The former prime minister and former ministers in his government were questioned on policies in the years leading up to the first outbreak.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said Mr Osborne and his former boss should be pressed on about the “parlous state” the NHS was left in due to a decade of spending cuts.

Mr Cameron told the inquiry it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparations for combating a wave of flu rather than a coronavirus-like pandemic.