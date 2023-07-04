Jump to content

Watch live: Mark Drakeford gives evidence to Covid-19 inquiry

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 04 July 2023 09:56
Comments

Watch live as Mark Drakeford gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry on Tuesday, 4 July.

Wales’ first minister will appear before the inquiry as well as Dr Quentin Sandifer, consultant adviser on pandemic and international health at Public Health Wales and Vaughan Gething, the former Welsh health minister.

The inquiry, which began in June, is in its first module examining the UK’s resilience and preparedness for the pandemic.

Hearings are set to last six weeks.

Mr Drakeford and Mr Gething’s appearances come after Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Sir Frank Atherton and former NHS Wales chief Dr Andrew Goodall were questioned on Monday.

Sir Frank told officials that the government “should have paid more attention” to the possibility of a non-flu pandemic.

“With the benefit of hindsight we could and should have paid more attention to the ‘what if’ questions - ‘what if the virus was so different?’” he said.

