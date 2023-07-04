Watch live: Mark Drakeford gives evidence to Covid-19 inquiry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Mark Drakeford gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry on Tuesday, 4 July.

Wales’ first minister will appear before the inquiry as well as Dr Quentin Sandifer, consultant adviser on pandemic and international health at Public Health Wales and Vaughan Gething, the former Welsh health minister.

The inquiry, which began in June, is in its first module examining the UK’s resilience and preparedness for the pandemic.

Hearings are set to last six weeks.

Mr Drakeford and Mr Gething’s appearances come after Wales’ chief medical officer Dr Sir Frank Atherton and former NHS Wales chief Dr Andrew Goodall were questioned on Monday.

Sir Frank told officials that the government “should have paid more attention” to the possibility of a non-flu pandemic.

“With the benefit of hindsight we could and should have paid more attention to the ‘what if’ questions - ‘what if the virus was so different?’” he said.