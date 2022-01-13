The isolation period after testing positive for Covid will be cut to just five days from next Monday, to get staff back to work faster.

Boris Johnson had rejected the move as potentially dangerous – but changed his mind after the government admitted a blunder over how the rule is applied in the US.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, announced the cut in England, but said people would still have test negative on the final two days of isolation.

The scientific evidence is that two-thirds of Covid cases are “no longer infectious after the end of day 5”, Mr Javid said.

Any curbs on people’s freedoms must be the “absolutely the last resort” and should not remain in place “a day longer than absolutely necessary”.