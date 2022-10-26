Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Qatar to scrap mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of World Cup

The country’s health ministry released a statement on Wednesday.

Josh Payne
Wednesday 26 October 2022 16:46
The Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (PA)
The Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Qatar will scrap mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of the start of the World Cup next month, the country’s health ministry has said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said visitors will no longer have to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result before travelling to the country.

The MoPH also urged those travelling to Qatar to “follow standard precautionary measures to reduce the risk of infection” – including full vaccination against Covid-19.

Performing regular hand hygiene, getting tested if experiencing Covid symptoms, and following a healthy lifestyle were also listed as “needs” in their statement.

The MoPH said the decision by the country’s Council of Ministers to scrap Covid tests for visitors was made due to “the number of Covid-19 cases continuing to fall around the world and in Qatar”.

Recommended

The new guidance will come into effect on November 1.

In September World Cup organisers had said fans must display a negative Covid-19 test when they arrived in the country.

The organisers also previously said all visitors aged 18 and over must download a government-run phone application tracking people’s movements and health status, called Ehteraz.

The new guidance was published on the same day the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly came under fire for suggesting LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar should be “respectful of the host nation”.

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker responded to Mr Cleverly’s comments on Twitter, writing: “Whatever you do, don’t do anything Gay. Is that the message?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in