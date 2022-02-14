Swann receives ‘unanimous support’ to ease Covid restrictions

Stormont ministers have given their “unanimous support” to health minister Robin Swann to ease Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader said Mr Swann had a “big job ahead” of him, but said she expected an announcement imminently on the easing of restrictions.

Mr Swann, who has himself tested positive for Covid, was advised last week on the potential legal complications of him replacing Covid regulations with guidance, without the wider endorsement of an Executive.

He wrote to other ministers asking for their input and for them to respond by Monday.

The present Covid-19 regulations in Northern Ireland are not due to expire until March 24, but were previously reviewed by the Executive every three weeks.

But Northern Ireland has no functioning Executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as first minister, as part of a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms O’Neill said: “Firstly, let me wish our health minister well, he has obviously tested positive for Covid.

“He has a big job ahead of him and I am glad that there has been unanimous support for him to move forward in terms of the Covid restrictions.

“Backed up by the health advice that we are now in a space where hopefully we are able to see the easement of restrictions and a bit more of normality return.

“We will continue to work with the health minister in that regard.”

She added: “I believe everybody has now responded to say that they are content that he proceeds, as per the health advice.

“So, I suspect that over the course of today or tomorrow Robin will bring forward those easements.”

Mr Swann is continuing to work from home and is understood to be currently assessing all of the responses he received from ministers.

He is considering whether removing restrictions would cut across the responsibilities of any other ministers, and is expected to receive further legal guidance and public health assessments before reaching his decision.

Meanwhile, two more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 2,465 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Monday there were 437 Covid-19 in-patients, with 13 in intensive care.