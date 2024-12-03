Holidaymakers urged to protect themselves against malaria as cases surge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Malaria cases among people who caught the disease abroad are at their highest level in almost 25 years, new UK data shows.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) urged people travelling abroad for Christmas to take care following a rise in travel-related mosquito infections such as dengue and malaria, which can cause serious illness and death.

Some 2,106 cases of imported malaria were reported in the UK in 2023, a 26% rise on the cases in 2022 (1,555).

The 2023 figure also represents the highest number of cases seen in the UK since 2001.

According to the UKHSA, the rise in cases is linked to the resurgence of malaria in many countries and an increase in overseas travel following the removal of Covid pandemic restrictions.

Some six people died in the UK in 2023 as a result of malaria, which is the same as the yearly average of six deaths between 2014 and 2023.

Figures for January to June this year also show there were 753 travel-acquired malaria cases reported in the UK.

The most common early symptoms of malaria are fever, headache and chills.

They usually start within 10 to 15 days of getting bitten by an infected mosquito

Also from January to June this year, there were 473 dengue cases reported in returning travellers across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, a “significant increase” from the 157 during the same period in 2023, the UKHSA said.

High temperature

Severe headache

Muscle and joint pain

Feeling or being sick

A rash

Swollen glands

This is the highest number of cases reported in the first six months of any year since dengue surveillance began in 2009 and reflects a global rise.Dengue symptoms usually start four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito and include high temperature, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, feeling or being sick, a rash and swollen glands.

Between January and June, eight Zika virus cases were also reported in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, a rise on the one case during the same period last year.

Most of these cases were linked to travel in South-East Asia.

Although rare, Zika is carried by mosquitoes and is a significant risk to pregnant women because it can cause birth defects.

educe the risk of malaria, dengue and Zika

Use insect repellent

Cover exposed skin

Sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets

Take malaria prevention tablets

Dr Philip Veal, public health consultant at the UKHSA, said: “As many people prepare to travel over the winter period, it is important to take precautions against serious mosquito-borne infections.

“Simple steps, such as using insect repellent, covering exposed skin, and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, can help reduce the risk of malaria, dengue and Zika virus infection.

“Taking malaria prevention tablets appropriately is highly effective in avoiding the disease.

“Before you travel, check the TravelHealthPro website for the latest health advice on your destination.

“Even if you’ve been to a country before, remember that you don’t have the same level of protection against infections as permanent residents and are still at risk.”

Dr Dipti Patel, director of the National Travel Health Network and Centre, said people should check they are up to date with travel jabs, adding: “People travelling abroad during the Christmas break should plan ahead to ensure they have a safe and healthy trip.

“Upon returning to the UK, if you’re feeling unwell, you should seek medical attention and inform your healthcare provider about your recent travel.”

According to the UKHSA, travellers should ideally speak to their GP, practice nurse, pharmacist or travel clinic at least four to six weeks before they travel.

This is to check on vaccines and any medication they may need.

A vaccine for dengue is available privately that is suitable for people who have had previous dengue infection.