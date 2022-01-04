Ferry services cut due to Covid-related staff absences

Ferries serving Scotland’s islands are running on a reduced timetable due to Covid-related staff absences.

Mark Davey
Tuesday 04 January 2022 20:24
A ferry (John Linton/PA)
A ferry (John Linton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) has announced temporary changes to several timetables to cope with Covid-related staff absences.

CalMac ferries, for passengers and freight, serve Scotland’s islands across the north and west.

A CalMac spokesperson said the increasing number of crew on vessels and staff in ports either testing positive, self-isolating or waiting for PCR test results has meant that CalMac is unable to operate to full capacity. 

Since Christmas Eve, when there were 35 staff off due to Covid-19, absences have increased by 166% to 93 on Monday.

The loss of such large numbers of staff makes it necessary for us to take immediate action to try and preserve essential services to communities

Robbie Drummond CalMac managing director

Recommended

The latest figures show that 93 crew and 18 port staff are unavailable because of Covid

This equates to a Covid absence rate of 9% among vessel crews and 5% among port staff and is in addition to a non-coronavirus absence rate of 6%.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: “Over the past week the number of Covid-related absences amongst vessel crew has increased by 166%, from 35 on Christmas Eve to 93 on Monday.

“Covid absences amongst port staff have risen by one third over the same period.

“The loss of such large numbers of staff makes it necessary for us to take immediate action to try and preserve essential services to communities.

“We fully appreciate the difficulties these changes will cause for some of our customers, and we apologise for any disruption that may result.

“However, because this situation is changing rapidly, we must protect core services, which is why we are now having to introduce this temporary timetable.”

Recommended

All services, irrespective of timetable or service change, are subject to change, cancellation or interruption at very short notice.

The firm said: “Our ports of Stornoway Ullapool, Uig, Lochmaddy, Lochboisdale, Castlebay, Armadale, Mallaig, Coll, Tiree, Ardrossan and Brodick will be operating reduced hours focused on sailing times.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in