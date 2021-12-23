Scotland orders nightclubs to close for at least three weeks

The venues can still operate with table service and social distancing but not as nightclubs.

Craig Paton
Thursday 23 December 2021 10:46
Clubs will close from December 27 under the new regulations (Daniel Harkins/PA)
Clubs will close from December 27 under the new regulations (Daniel Harkins/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland has ordered nightclubs to close for at least three weeks from 27 December, Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said.

An amendment to coronavirus regulations published on Thursday ordered clubs to close, unless they could operate “within regulation”.

New restrictions will mean that hospitality businesses can continue to operate with social distancing and table service.

Mr Swinney made the announcement before the Covid-19 Recovery Committee at Holyrood.

“Having engaged with the sector, we now propose to require that nightclubs should not operate as such for this three-week period,” he told the committee.

Recommended

“While it would be open to them to operate with distancing and table service and that option will remain, we consider that closure in regulation, combined with financial support, may reduce losses and help these businesses weather what we hope would be a short period until they are able to operate normally again.”

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced new restrictions on events, which limits outdoor events to 500 people and indoor seated events to 200 people and 100 standing which will come into effect from Boxing Day.

While changes to hospitality will bring back the requirement for one-metre, social distancing between groups and table service, and come into effect from December 27.

The legislation introduced to close nightclubs has no end date, meaning the restrictions could be lifted earlier or later than first intended.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in