18 more Covid deaths recorded in Scotland
A total of 6,679 new cases were reported on Saturday.
Scotland has recorded 18 coronavirus-linked deaths and 6,679 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to recent figures.
It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, has risen to 10,309.
There were 1,291 people in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 11 on the day before, with 35 in intensive care, up three.
So far 4,410,290 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, while 4,122,152 have received their second dose, and 3,286,355 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.
