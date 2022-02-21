What the papers say – February 21

Last-gasp Ukraine peace talks and the Queen’s Covid-19 diagnosis feature on the front pages.

PA Reporter
Monday 21 February 2022 02:24
What the papers say – February 21 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – February 21 (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

The papers on Monday are dominated by the news that the Queen has caught Covid-19.

The Daily Express says the Queen is experiencing mild symptoms, while The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and i all lead with her vow to continue working despite the infection.

Recommended

The Queen’s decision sets an “example” for the rest of the nation, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mirror and Metro take a similar view of the story, as Her Majesty “keeps calm and carries on”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with “last-ditch” peace talks over the situation in Ukraine as fears of war “intensify”.

The Financial Times reports Russian troops are to remain in Belarus following the conclusion of joint drills between the two countries’ militaries.

The Times and The Independent lead with the Prime Minister’s “pride” as he announces the end of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Recommended

And the Daily Star says four more storms are set to “batter Britain” in the wake of Storm Eunice.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in