What the papers say – February 21
Last-gasp Ukraine peace talks and the Queen’s Covid-19 diagnosis feature on the front pages.
The papers on Monday are dominated by the news that the Queen has caught Covid-19.
The Daily Express says the Queen is experiencing mild symptoms, while The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and i all lead with her vow to continue working despite the infection.
The Queen’s decision sets an “example” for the rest of the nation, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mirror and Metro take a similar view of the story, as Her Majesty “keeps calm and carries on”.
Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with “last-ditch” peace talks over the situation in Ukraine as fears of war “intensify”.
The Financial Times reports Russian troops are to remain in Belarus following the conclusion of joint drills between the two countries’ militaries.
The Times and The Independent lead with the Prime Minister’s “pride” as he announces the end of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions.
And the Daily Star says four more storms are set to “batter Britain” in the wake of Storm Eunice.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.