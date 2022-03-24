Wales to end Covid self-isolation and most public mask wearing from Monday
However, it will still be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in health and social care settings.
Wales will end mask wearing in shops and on public transport as well as the requirement to self-isolate after Covid-19 infection from Monday, the country’s first minister is set to announce.
Mark Drakeford will announce on Friday that face coverings will no longer be required by law in shops and on public transport.
Self-isolation will also cease to be a legal requirement, although the £500 self-isolation payment will continue to be paid until June.
However, it will still be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in health and social care settings – and businesses will continue to be required to carry out coronavirus risk assessments.
Mr Drakeford said in a statement that Wales’ “cautious approach” is due to the country seeing an “unwelcome” rise in Covid-19 cases.
“We have seen an unwelcome rise in coronavirus cases across Wales, mirroring the position in most of the UK,” he said.
“We have carefully considered the very latest scientific and medical evidence and we need to keep some legal protections in place for a little while longer, to help keep Wales safe.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have taken a gradual and cautious approach as we have relaxed protections.
“We are firmly on the path towards leaving the emergency response to the pandemic behind us and learning to live with coronavirus safely.”
The remaining restrictions will be reviewed again on April 14.
