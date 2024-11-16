Udderly ridiculous! Pregnant cow rescued from swimming pool by firefighters
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service joked that the heifer had ‘checked herself in for a spa day’.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A pregnant cow who became stuck in a residential swimming pool has been hoisted to safety by firefighters.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ketco Avenue in Ketton, Rutland, on Monday after the pregnant heifer became trapped.
The team drained the pool and then lifted her to safety using a downer cow harness – a piece of equipment designed to protect her udders.
The cow was checked over by a vet after the ordeal.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson joked that she had “checked herself in for a spa day”.
The post read: “Southern Station were called out to a residential swimming pool in Rutland where a pregnant heifer had checked herself in for a spa day! The only problem is, she couldn’t check herself out…
“Blue Watch drained the pool and then lifted her to safety using a downer cow harness; a piece of equipment designed to protect her udders.
“Hopefully that will be her last swim of the season.”