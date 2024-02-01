More than four in 10 people do not know CPR, heart charity estimates

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than four in 10 adults in the UK do not know how to perform the emergency procedure cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), according to the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

A poll conducted on behalf of the charity also identified generational differences, with Gen Z (those aged 12 to 26) more likely to be better trained in the life-saving skill compared with older generations.

According to the BHF, more than 30,000 cardiac arrests each year in the UK take place outside a hospital setting and knowing CPR could save lives.

Every moment matters when someone has a cardiac arrest, and being able to step in and perform CPR could be the difference between life and death Dr Charmaine Griffiths

However, a survey by Censuswide of 2,002 people over the age of 16 found 43% had never learned how to do it.

Based on the proportion, BHF estimates this equates to 23 million people.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every moment matters when someone has a cardiac arrest, and being able to step in and perform CPR could be the difference between life and death.

“A cardiac arrest can affect anyone, at any time, so we want as many people to learn CPR as possible.”

Some nine out of 10 people who responded to the survey recognised the importance of knowing CPR, but only 40% could select the correct first step of the process.

The survey also found 67% of Gen Z had learned CPR, compared with 52% of Gen X, or people aged 43 to 58.

To mark the start of Heart Month on February 1, the BHF is urging the public to use its RevivR online tool, which teaches people how to recognise signs of cardiac arrest, do chest compressions correctly and use a defibrillator within 15 minutes.

“Not enough of us are confident and ready to use this skill,” Dr Griffiths added.

“With our tool RevivR, all you need to learn how to save a life is a spare 15 minutes, a phone and a cushion. Give it a try during your next coffee or lunch break – it could help you save a life, a loved one.”