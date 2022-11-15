Jump to content

Pop stars The 1975 and Anne-Marie provide the beats for lifesaving campaign

Music lovers can learn CPR using chart-topping songs.

Ben Mitchell
Tuesday 15 November 2022 00:01
Matthew Healy performs with his band The 1975 (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Chart toppers such as The 1975 and Anne-Marie are urging fans to learn lifesaving CPR skills to the beats of their songs in support of a campaign by the British Heart Foundation.

A range of artists such as Hot Chip, KT Tunstall, Calum Scott and Becky Hill have shared on social media how their songs are perfect to learn the technique to restart a heart because they have exactly the right tempo.

Other pop stars including Jungle and Holly Humberstone have also backed the Lifesaving Beats campaign running on Spotify.

A BHF spokesman said: “When someone has a cardiac arrest, immediate CPR can be the difference between life and death.

“But sadly over a third of UK adults have never undertaken any form of CPR training.

“Every user can choose their own unique CPR soundtrack and their lifesaving beats.

“From Kate Bush to Kasabian and Lizzo to Liam Gallagher, songs from so many different genres and decades can be used to help you learn CPR.”

The BHF previously highlighted the usefulness of tunes in a past advert that starred Vinnie Jones learning CPR to the rhythm of Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, BHF chief executive, said: “We’re thrilled that so many artists have backed our campaign.

“A huge thanks to artists like The 1975 and Anne-Marie who have urged their fans to learn CPR to their chart-toppers with a lifesaving beat. My personal favourite is Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

“This fun way of learning has a serious message. With over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in the UK and a survival rate of less than one in 10, there is an urgent need for people to learn CPR in an accessible and engaging way.

“BHF’s Lifesaving Beats enables thousands of people across the country to do just that.”

The BHF has created the RevivR online training tool, which uses any song with a rhythm of 100-120 beats a minute for its 15-minute CPR training programme.

Users can also search for songs or other users’ CPR playlists, and share their playlists, as well as RevivR, on social media.

For more information visit lifesavingbeats.com.

