Carer was walking home from work when hit by police car, inquest hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A carer was walking home from work on Christmas Eve when she was hit by a police car, a coroner’s court has heard.

Rachael Moore, 22, died after she was hit by the Merseyside Police vehicle in the Kensington area of Liverpool just after 8pm on December 24.

An inquest opening on Wednesday heard the police driver attempted CPR before she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Senior coroner for Liverpool and Wirral Andre Rebello said: “The circumstances that I was told were on December 24, shortly before 8pm, Rachael had left her place of work after complaining of a headache.

“She went home walking, as was usual, and she would have taken Prescot Road, turning into Sheil Road.

“At 8.09pm, whilst crossing the carriageway of Sheil Road, she was struck by a motor vehicle.

“This was a Merseyside Police vehicle and it is understood the driver was responding to a grade one emergency with blue lights and sirens.

“CPR was commenced by the police driver and an ambulance was called.

“Paramedics certified Rachael dead at the scene at 8.23pm.”

Mr Rebello asked coroner’s officer Pam Robbins to pass on condolences to the family of the care worker, who was born in Derby.

Appeals for witnesses to the collision have been made by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Ms Moore’s family said: “We are fully supportive of the IOPC investigation and would please ask any witnesses to come forward to assist the IOPC with their inquiries into what happened to our daughter.”

The inquest into her death was adjourned to April 25 for a review hearing.