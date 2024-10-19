Thorough review of Al Fayed allegations taking place after criticism, Met says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Scotland Yard said a “detailed and thorough” review of allegations against Mohamed Al Fayed is taking place, amid criticism of their actions after women said they were abused by him.

The Met asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge the former Harrods and Fulham FC owner in relation to only two out of 21 women who made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, between 2005 and 2023.

Evidence was shown to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 and 2015, but it decided not to go ahead with either because there was not “a realistic prospect of conviction”.

The Met sought “early investigative advice” from the CPS after 10 other allegations, but no further action was taken.

Seven allegations resulted in no further action, while two claims were not referred as Mr Al Fayed had died last year aged 94.

There should have been a full investigation. And this raises questions. Were the police building a proper file for the prosecution in the first place? Former inspector of constabulary Zoe Billingham

Former inspector of constabulary Zoe Billingham told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It beggars belief that 21 women came forward to the Met with presumably very similar allegations about a wealthy man in a position of extreme power and authority and yet nothing happened, again.

“There should have been a full investigation. And this raises questions. Were the police building a proper file for the prosecution in the first place?”

She added: “There is a broader question here, that’s the question of culture. At that time, and perhaps even now, were woman coming forward with these types of allegations being taken seriously? Were they being listened to or were they being fobbed off?”

Met Commander Stephen Clayman thanked the women who have come forward with allegations.

He went on: “We recognise the significance of the allegations and it is right that a detailed and thorough review takes place on previous allegations.

“And while we know that it isn’t possible to bring criminal proceedings against someone that has died, our priority is to give any potential victim-survivors a voice and ensure they receive the right care and support.

“We continue to explore a number of new lines of inquiry, thoroughly reviewing any new information and assessing whether there are any allegations of criminality which can be pursued.”

After recent media coverage, Met Police have been contacted by 60 people reporting their experiences with Mr Al Fayed.

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleged she was twice sexually assaulted by him.

Gibbons alleged that Mr Al Fayed assaulted her in an office at the Harrods department store in Knightsbridge.