CPS consider charging MP Mike Amesbury over alleged punch incident

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is considering whether to bring charges against MP Mike Amesbury after a video emerged of him appearing to punch a man to the ground.

A statement from Cheshire Police confirmed it had passed a file to the CPS after questioning Mr Amesbury about the incident last week.

Mr Amesbury, who represents Runcorn and Helsby, was suspended from the Labour Party last Sunday after a clip was published by MailOnline in which he is apparently seen continuing to hit the man lying on the ground as people nearby shout, “stop it”.

He was not arrested, but has been interviewed under caution after attending a voluntary police interview last weekend.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Cheshire Police received reports of an assault in Main Street, Frodsham, at 2.48am on Saturday October 26.

“An investigation was immediately undertaken, and a 55-year-old man was voluntarily interviewed under caution by police in relation to this incident.

“A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service on Tuesday October 29 for their consideration and we are awaiting their decision.”

The CPS confirmed that it had received a file but was unable to give a timescale for its decision on whether to charge Mr Amesbury.

In a statement released shortly after the incident, Mr Amesbury said he had reported himself to the police and would co-operate with their inquiries while remaining “an open and accessible MP for our community”.