Strictly Come Dancing live show postponed due to Storm Eowyn red warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Revel Horwood has announced the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing live show in Glasgow has been postponed due to Storm Eowyn forcing people to stay indoors.

Rare red weather warnings have been put in place in Scotland and Northern Ireland as winds of up to 100mph have swept the country.

Strictly judge Revel Horwood said Friday’s live performance of the hit dancing show had been cancelled and rescheduled for Sunday evening.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “UPDATE. Sadly, due to the red weather warning in place tomorrow, the Friday evening performance of Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour will be rescheduled to Sunday evening, January 26.

“Doors will open at 17.30 and the performance will start at 18.30.”

Revel Horwood apologised for “any inconvenience this may cause” to the guests and confirmed the original tickets will remain valid for the new show.

He added that if guests are unable to attend, they can contact their point of purchase for a refund.

The two shows on Saturday and the Sunday matinee in Glasgow are currently still being advertised on the tour’s website as going ahead as planned.

Many rail services, flights and ferries have been axed and the storm is likely to rip the roofs from buildings, uproot trees and cause power cuts, according to the Met Office alerts.

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour sees contestants of the recent series return to the dancefloor including Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, actress Sarah Hadland, JLS singer JB Gill, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, opera signer Wynne Evans, The X Factor winner Shayne Ward and Gladiators star Montell Douglas.

The famous faces are touring the country until February 9 alongside Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Revel Horwood and, for the first time on the tour, Motsi Mabuse.

They have already performed in Birmingham, Sheffield and Newcastle, with stops in Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and London lined up for the rest of the dates.