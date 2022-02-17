Police are renewing appeals for help in tracking down a gunman who killed a 20-year-old man in a drive-by shooting more than 15 years ago.

Darren Ogiste was shot while walking with friends in Hackney, east London, just after 1am on 19 November 2006.

The first gunfire was followed by another five or six in quick succession, causing the group to scatter in different directions to escape.

Mr Ogiste, who was shot in the chest, and a 23-year-old friend who was hit in the leg, fled along Stoke Newington Church Street, police say.

The 20-year-old, from Barnet, north London, then collapsed and was rushed to hospital, but died on arrival. A post-mortem examination found he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police put up a £20,000 reward to help catch the killer, and five men were arrested, but no one was charged.

Detectives believe members of the community may still have information and are urging them to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said: “Sixteen years have passed since Darren was murdered, but no murder investigation is ever closed, and my team and I remain committed to getting justice for Darren and his family.

“A long time has passed since he was taken from them. Sixteen birthdays, Christmases and countless other family occasions that he should have been a part of but never got to be.

“That is not right, and I know the pain they feel today is as raw as when they first heard what had happened to him.”

He said he believed people who could bring the family justice might see the killing in a new light.

“Over the years, allegiances change and people who once might have stayed silent, through fear or loyalty, may now be thinking differently,” Det Ch Insp Rogers said.

“If that person is you, I want you to know you can speak to us in the very strictest of confidence.

“Or, if you want, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously. What matters most is that you do the right thing and help us bring justice to a family whose grief has gone on for far too long.”