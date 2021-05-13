Police have charged a group of 29 men in connection with the sexual exploitation of a girl over a seven-year period in West Yorkshire.

The vast majority of the offences occurred in Calderdale, but some also happened in Bradford, West Yorkshire Police said.

The alleged offending is said to have taken place between 2003 and 2010 when the victim was aged between 13 and 20.

The men have been charged with a variety of sexual offences, including rape, attempted rape and indecent assault, following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation by detectives.

The men will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on July 7 and 9.

Eight suspects who were arrested over the course of the investigation have been released without charge, police said.

Those charged are:

Asad Ali, 37, of Brighouse, is charged with two counts of rape

Ajmal Aziz, 39 of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape and attempted rape

Mohammed Jangier, 44, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Mohammed Asif, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Harris Ahmed Butt, 37, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault

Taukeer Butt, 36, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape

Muitasim Khan, 40, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Mohammed Hamza, 47, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Mohsin Mir, 40, of Halifax, is charged with three counts of rape

Javid Mir, 38, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Haroon Saddique, 37, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape

Zahir Iqbal, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Sarfraz Rabnawaz, 35, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape

Wajid Addalat, 43, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Sajid Addalat, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Nazim Hussain, 43, of Bradford, is charged with conspiracy to rape

Nadeem Saddiqque, 43, of Sheffield, is charged with rape

Saquab Hussain, 43, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Sadakat Ali, 48, of Bradford, is charged with rape

Ziarab Mohammed, 48, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Imran Raja Yasin, 41, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Zulfiqar Ali, 40, of Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape

Malik Abid Qadeer, 64, of Halifax, is charged with five counts of rape

Kamran Amin, 45, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Mohammed Akhtar, 51, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Ali Zulfiqar, 38, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Shafiq Ali Rafiq, 40, of Dewsbury, is charged with two counts of rape

Amir Shaban, 45, of Halifax, is charged with rape

Sakeb Nazir, 36, of Halifax, is charged with two counts of rape

Additional reporting by SWNS