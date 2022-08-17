Jump to content
Urgent manhunt after girl, 7, ‘abducted and taken into woods’

Police release images of man they want to speak to after youngster snatched in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, and taken to disused railway track

Nina Lloyd
Wednesday 17 August 2022 22:49
A manhunt is underway after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods

A manhunt is underway after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods

(PA)

Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.

The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.

She was reunited with her family shortly after but her suspected kidnapper has not been found.

Greater Manchester Police

– with police searching for her suspected kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.

Police want to speak to a man who abducted a seven-year-old girl and took her into woods on Wednesday afternoon in Droylsden, Manchester (GMP/PA)
(PA Media)

Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.

Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.

The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.

In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe.

