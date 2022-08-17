Urgent manhunt after girl, 7, ‘abducted and taken into woods’
Police release images of man they want to speak to after youngster snatched in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, and taken to disused railway track
Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.
The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.
She was reunited with her family shortly after but her suspected kidnapper has not been found.
Greater Manchester Police
– with police searching for her suspected kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.
Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.
Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.
The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.
In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe.
