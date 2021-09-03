Man charged over spate of antisemitic attacks in north London

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of unprovoked attacks on Orthodox Jewish people in north London.

Abdullah Qureshi, 28, from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Metropolitan Police charged him with one count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm, four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of racially or religious aggravated criminal damage.

Police said five incidents took place on Wednesday 18 August, with at least three of them within the space of a few hours.

The first attack occurred on Cazenove Road, in the predominately Hasidic area Stamford Hill, where a 30-year-old man was hit on the head with a bottle at 6.41pm. He suffered no injuries.

The next happened less than an hour at 7.10pm on Holmdale Terrace, where a 14-year-old boy was assaulted without warning, sustaining no lasting injuries, Scotland Yard said.

At around 8.30pm on the same evening, on Stamford Hill at the junction with Colberg Road, a 64-year-old man was hit in the face and was knocked unconscious.

Two further attacks took place in Stamford Hill on 18 August, the Met Police said.

The attacks were condemned at the tim by Zara Mohammed, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain.

She said: “This is shocking and completely unacceptable. I hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice and the victims swift healing.

“We cannot tolerate any such hatred in our society.”