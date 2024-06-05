Man who abducted and abused woman for 21 hours jailed for eight years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man who abducted a woman in Aberdeen and brutalised her during a 21-hour ordeal including threatening to deform her face has been jailed for eight years.

Leslie Jackson, 38, subjected the woman to a “life-threatening” attack including repeatedly punching her in the face, strangling her, stabbing her and threatening to deform her face with a blade, Scotland’s prosecution service said.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said Jackson forced his way into a property on July 30, 2022 in Kittybrewster and held the woman hostage until she was eventually able to escape the following afternoon through a window.

He punched the woman until she was unconscious, and when she came to he attempted to strangle her and hit her repeatedly with a knife, during an ordeal branded “abhorrent” and “horrific” by prosecutors.

Jackson held the weapon across the woman’s mouth, threatening to give her a “Chelsea smile”.

The violent offending committed by Jackson is horrific and abhorrent Moira Orr, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service

The following afternoon, the woman managed to escape by jumping from a window with a makeshift tourniquet wrapped round her leg.

Jackson admitted a charge of abduction, assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life at the High Court in Glasgow on May 8, the COPFS said and on Wednesday was sentenced to eight years in custody, at the same court.

The total extended sentence handed down was 12 years.

The traumatic impact of Jackson’s crimes were branded “an unacceptable blight on society” by the COPFS.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “Our thoughts and best wishes remain with the brave victim of Leslie Jackson as well as her loved ones following this ordeal.

“We recognise that this type of violence can inflict lasting trauma on survivors and their extended families, especially on children and young people who may witness it.

This was a horrendous ordeal that left Jackson’s victim with life-threatening injuries Detective Inspector Andrew Machray

“The violent offending committed by Jackson is horrific and abhorrent. He will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“We are committed to the prosecution of crimes such as this, which are an unacceptable blight on our society.

“I would encourage all victims or witnesses of similar offending to come forward, report their experiences and seek support.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “This was a horrendous ordeal that left Jackson’s victim with life-threatening injuries. I hope this sentencing brings her some kind of closure.

“Jackson will now face the consequences of his unspeakable actions.

“Violence in our communities is not acceptable in any form and Police Scotland will work to make sure those responsible for this type of crime are brought to justice.”