The husband of a primary school teacher whose body was found in undergrowth has been charged with her murder.

Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead near the South Yorkshire village of Brierley on Sunday.

She was last seen at her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, just before midnight on Friday and her disappearance was described as “completely out of character”.

Ms Fisher’s husband Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with her murder.

The couple is understood to have welcomed a child about six months ago.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives have charged a man with the murder of Abi Fisher, from Castleford.

“A body, which was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, has now been formally identified as that of Abi Fisher.

“Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with murder.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 13 July.”

Tributes paid to Ms Fisher described her as a “kind and caring” Year 3 teacher at Featherstone All Saints Church of England Academy, near Pontefract.

Headteacher Matthew Jones said in a statement: “She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.

“In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives.

“We are all devastated by Abi’s tragic death, and will continue to pray for her and her family.

“As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time.”

A parent of a pupil at the school described the teacher as “an absolutely amazing person”, while a family member said: “I have no words.”